ManpowerGroup Inc. [NYSE: MAN] gained by 7.63% on the last trading session, reaching $72.66 price per share at the time. ManpowerGroup Inc. represents 59.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.29B with the latest information.

The ManpowerGroup Inc. traded at the price of $72.66 with 1.22 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MAN shares recorded 456.07K.

ManpowerGroup Inc. [NYSE:MAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.51.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] sitting at +3.45 and its Gross Margin at +16.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.20%. Its Return on Equity is 17.35, and its Return on Assets is 5.25. These metrics all suggest that ManpowerGroup Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.19 and P/E Ratio of 9.39. These metrics all suggest that ManpowerGroup Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.46 and its Current Ratio is 1.46. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] has 59.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.21 to 100.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 5.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.