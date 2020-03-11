Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. [NYSE: PB] opened at $51.08 and closed at $48.96 a share within trading session on 03/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 11.19% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $54.44.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. [NYSE: PB] had 1.19 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 658.48K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.50%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.64%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $48.88 during that period and PB managed to take a rebound to $75.22 in the last 52 weeks.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. [NYSE:PB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.96.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. [PB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. [PB] sitting at +48.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.90%. These measurements indicate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. [PB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.90%. Its Return on Equity is 6.64, and its Return on Assets is 1.21. These metrics suggest that this Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. [PB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. [PB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.38 and P/E Ratio of 11.95. These metrics all suggest that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. [PB] has 99.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.88 to 75.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 7.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. [PB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. [PB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.