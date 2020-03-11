XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] took an upward turn with a change of 10.55%, trading at the price of $63.90 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.88 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while XPO Logistics, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.13M shares for that time period. XPO monthly volatility recorded 5.08%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.23%. PS value for XPO stocks is 0.37 with PB recorded at 2.20.

XPO Logistics, Inc. [NYSE:XPO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] sitting at +5.23 and its Gross Margin at +15.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.09, and its Return on Assets is 2.89. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates XPO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 273.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 257.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.68 and P/E Ratio of 17.54. These metrics all suggest that XPO Logistics, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] earns $166,480 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] has 96.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.35 to 100.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.35, which indicates that it is 6.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.