AbbVie Inc.[ABBV] stock saw a move by -8.43% on Thursday, touching 8.68 million. Based on the recent volume, AbbVie Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ABBV shares recorded 1.51B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock could reach median target price of $98.00.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock additionally went down by -14.37% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -10.45% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ABBV stock is set at 7.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.84% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ABBV shares showcased 24.45% increase. ABBV saw -20.60% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 24.00% compared to high within the same period of time.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $84.85.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at +41.83 and its Gross Margin at +77.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60%. These measurements indicate that AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.20%. Its Return on Assets is 10.56.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.04.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.06 and its Current Ratio is 3.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.51B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $128.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.66 to 97.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 4.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.