Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [NYSE: APT] gained by 8.41% on the last trading session, reaching $12.37 price per share at the time. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. represents 14.88M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $169.78M with the latest information.

The Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. traded at the price of $12.37 with 7.13 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of APT shares recorded 4.99M.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [NYSE:APT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.41.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] sitting at +6.48 and its Gross Margin at +35.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.18, and its Return on Assets is 8.30. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates APT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 50.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.90.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.79 and its Current Ratio is 11.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] has 14.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $169.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.20 to 41.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 286.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -2.18, which indicates that it is 33.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.