The share price of Altria Group, Inc. [NYSE: MO] inclined by $40.48, presently trading at $35.96. The company’s shares saw -6.77% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $38.57 recorded on 03/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MO fall by -15.66% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -14.39% compared to -6.76 of all time high it touched on 03/10/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.38%, while additionally dropping -27.39% during the last 12 months. Altria Group, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $54.68. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.72% increase from the current trading price.

Altria Group, Inc. [NYSE:MO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Altria Group, Inc. [MO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altria Group, Inc. [MO] sitting at +74.56 and its Gross Margin at +85.44, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 39.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.00%. Its Return on Equity is -12.38, and its Return on Assets is -2.48. These metrics suggest that this Altria Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Altria Group, Inc. [MO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 443.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 427.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Altria Group, Inc. [MO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.90.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.31 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Altria Group, Inc. [MO] has 1.90B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $77.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.57 to 57.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 4.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.11. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altria Group, Inc. [MO] a Reliable Buy?

Altria Group, Inc. [MO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.