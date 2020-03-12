The share price of Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] inclined by $0.86, presently trading at $0.71. The company’s shares saw -16.09% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.85 recorded on 03/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ACB fall by -46.07% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -45.23% compared to -0.60 of all time high it touched on 03/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -44.96%, while additionally dropping -89.21% during the last 12 months. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at N/A. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.71% decrease from the current trading price.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.86.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] sitting at -158.73 and its Gross Margin at -0.04.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -5.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] earns $89,219 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.14 and its Current Ratio is 1.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has 1.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.85 to 10.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -16.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.25. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] a Reliable Buy?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.