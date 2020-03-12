B2Gold Corp. [NYSE: BTG] opened at $4.02 and closed at $3.68 a share within trading session on 03/11/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.47% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.40.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, B2Gold Corp. [NYSE: BTG] had 5.72 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.81M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.07%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.61%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.40 during that period and BTG managed to take a rebound to $4.93 in the last 52 weeks.

B2Gold Corp. [NYSE:BTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.68.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for B2Gold Corp. [BTG] sitting at +32.50 and its Gross Margin at +38.98.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.08. B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.55 and P/E Ratio of 11.99. These metrics all suggest that B2Gold Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.28 and its Current Ratio is 2.60. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has 1.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.40 to 4.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is B2Gold Corp. [BTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of B2Gold Corp. [BTG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.