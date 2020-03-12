The share price of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [NYSE: BBVA] inclined by $3.88, presently trading at $3.32. The company’s shares saw -13.54% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.84 recorded on 03/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BBVA fall by -27.31% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -28.57% compared to -1.23 of all time high it touched on 03/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -31.81%, while additionally dropping -33.90% during the last 12 months. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.26% increase from the current trading price.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [NYSE:BBVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.88.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] sitting at +27.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30%. These measurements indicate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.70%. Its Return on Equity is 6.45, and its Return on Assets is 0.45. These metrics suggest that this Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 327.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.00. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.05 and P/E Ratio of 4.19. These metrics all suggest that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] earns $342,553 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] has 6.84B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.84 to 6.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -13.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 4.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.