Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] opened at $5.68 and closed at $5.26 a share within trading session on 03/11/20. That means that the stock dropped by -14.64% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.49.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] had 9.2 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 16.97M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.20%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.72%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $5.06 during that period and BBD managed to take a rebound to $10.01 in the last 52 weeks.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.26.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] sitting at +7.18.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 333.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.30 and P/E Ratio of 6.55. These metrics all suggest that Banco Bradesco S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] earns $2,514,662 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.05.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has 8.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $42.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.06 to 10.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -11.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.03. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] a Reliable Buy?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.