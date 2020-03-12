Banco Santander, S.A.[SAN] stock saw a move by -15.15% on Thursday, touching 15.04 million. Based on the recent volume, Banco Santander, S.A. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SAN shares recorded 17.18B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] stock could reach median target price of $5.10.

Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] stock additionally went down by -26.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -28.43% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SAN stock is set at -36.67% by far, with shares price recording returns by -24.43% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SAN shares showcased -27.38% decrease. SAN saw -52.00% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -14.29% compared to high within the same period of time.

Banco Santander, S.A. [NYSE:SAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.97.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] sitting at +17.41.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 6.68, and its Return on Assets is 0.44. These metrics suggest that this Banco Santander, S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 440.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.02.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.76.

Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] has 17.18B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $51.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.94 to 5.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -14.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 4.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.47. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] a Reliable Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.