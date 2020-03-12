Barclays PLC [BCS] saw a change by -17.12% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.86. The company is holding 4.46B shares with keeping 4.29B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -15.98% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -52.40% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -52.05%, trading +0.87% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.46B shares valued at 7.78 million were bought and sold.

Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.87.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Barclays PLC [BCS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Barclays PLC [BCS] sitting at +20.55.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.70%. Its Return on Equity is 4.62, and its Return on Assets is 0.22. These metrics suggest that this Barclays PLC does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Barclays PLC [BCS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 255.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -2.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -2.14. Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 239.73.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Barclays PLC [BCS] earns $371,819 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.84.

Barclays PLC [BCS] has 4.46B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.79 to 10.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -15.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 5.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 10.47. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Barclays PLC [BCS] a Reliable Buy?

Barclays PLC [BCS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.