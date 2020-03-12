Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] dipped by -10.30% on the last trading session, reaching $16.85 price per share at the time. Barrick Gold Corporation represents 1.78B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.43B with the latest information.

The Barrick Gold Corporation traded at the price of $16.85 with 18.74 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GOLD shares recorded 15.30M.

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.79.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] sitting at +22.35 and its Gross Margin at +24.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.80%. These measurements indicate that Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60%. Its Return on Equity is 27.60, and its Return on Assets is 11.90. These metrics all suggest that Barrick Gold Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.80 and P/E Ratio of 7.46. These metrics all suggest that Barrick Gold Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 24.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.94 and its Current Ratio is 2.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has 1.78B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.65 to 22.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.28, which indicates that it is 6.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.