BHP Group [BHP] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $29.91 after BHP shares went down by -15.63% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

BHP Group [NYSE:BHP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.45.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BHP Group [BHP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BHP Group [BHP] sitting at +36.53 and its Gross Margin at +45.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.50%. These measurements indicate that BHP Group [BHP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 16.96, and its Return on Assets is 8.19. These metrics all suggest that BHP Group is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BHP Group [BHP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. BHP Group [BHP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.55 and P/E Ratio of 8.04. These metrics all suggest that BHP Group is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.58 and its Current Ratio is 1.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

BHP Group [BHP] has 2.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $87.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.52 to 59.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -13.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 3.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is BHP Group [BHP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BHP Group [BHP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.