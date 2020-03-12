Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation[COG] stock saw a move by 0.93% on Thursday, touching 10.2 million. Based on the recent volume, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of COG shares recorded 404.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] stock additionally went up by +12.87% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.65% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of COG stock is set at -36.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by 0.62% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, COG shares showcased -12.80% decrease. COG saw -40.82% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 25.27% compared to high within the same period of time.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.21.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] sitting at +40.09 and its Gross Margin at +44.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00%. These measurements indicate that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.80%. Its Return on Equity is 32.13, and its Return on Assets is 15.17. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 10.02. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.69 and its Current Ratio is 1.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has 404.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.06 to 27.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 10.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.