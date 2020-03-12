Canopy Growth Corporation [NYSE: CGC] opened at $13.85 and closed at $13.35 a share within trading session on 03/11/20. That means that the stock dropped by -14.61% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.40.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Canopy Growth Corporation [NYSE: CGC] had 4.75 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 8.01M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.90%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $12.85 during that period and CGC managed to take a rebound to $52.74 in the last 52 weeks.

Canopy Growth Corporation [NYSE:CGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.35.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] sitting at -261.40 and its Gross Margin at +12.99.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -32.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.81.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] earns $77,594 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 11.49 and its Current Ratio is 12.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has 349.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.85 to 52.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -11.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.30. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] a Reliable Buy?

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.