CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] saw a change by -7.78% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $28.34. The company is holding 222.92M shares with keeping 213.77M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -3.34% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -48.61% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -42.02%, trading +1.58% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 222.92M shares valued at 4.43 million were bought and sold.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:CF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.73.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] sitting at +20.59 and its Gross Margin at +25.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.50%. Its Return on Equity is 16.84, and its Return on Assets is 3.87. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 146.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 143.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.03 and P/E Ratio of 12.77. These metrics all suggest that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.46. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] has 222.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.32 to 55.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 7.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.77. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.