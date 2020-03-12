Clovis Oncology, Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] stock went down by -1.59% or -0.1 points down from its previous closing price of $6.27. The stock reached $6.17 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CLVS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -24.57% in the period of the last 7 days.

CLVS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.80, at one point touching $5.95. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $6.80. The 52-week high currently stands at $28.80 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -77.98% after the recent low of $2.93.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.27.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clovis Oncology, Inc. [CLVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clovis Oncology, Inc. [CLVS] sitting at -256.85 and its Gross Margin at +75.75.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -76.50%. Its Return on Assets is -52.18.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.79.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.55 and its Current Ratio is 2.75. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. [CLVS] has 77.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $478.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.93 to 28.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.08, which indicates that it is 15.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clovis Oncology, Inc. [CLVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clovis Oncology, Inc. [CLVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.