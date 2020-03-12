Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] took an upward turn with a change of -30.71%, trading at the price of $1.67 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.85 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares have an average trading volume of 3.92M shares for that time period. CIG monthly volatility recorded 4.85%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.68%. PS value for CIG stocks is 0.71 with PB recorded at 0.94.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE:CIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.41.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] sitting at +15.65 and its Gross Margin at +20.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.50%. These measurements indicate that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.94, and its Return on Assets is 2.70. These metrics all suggest that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 98.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.05 and P/E Ratio of 2.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] earns $3,660,401 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.46 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] has 1.58B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.28 to 4.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -26.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.21, which indicates that it is 9.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.25. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.