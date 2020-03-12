Concho Resources Inc.[CXO] stock saw a move by -7.91% on Thursday, touching 5.22 million. Based on the recent volume, Concho Resources Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CXO shares recorded 220.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] stock could reach median target price of $100.00.

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] stock additionally went down by -32.57% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -40.07% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CXO stock is set at -54.66% by far, with shares price recording returns by -39.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CXO shares showcased -38.05% decrease. CXO saw -62.80% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 35.44% compared to high within the same period of time.

Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE:CXO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.30.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] sitting at +19.84 and its Gross Margin at +26.94, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.80%. Its Return on Equity is -3.86, and its Return on Assets is -2.69. These metrics suggest that this Concho Resources Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77. Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.14.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.87 and its Current Ratio is 0.89. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has 220.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.20 to 124.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 17.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.03. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] a Reliable Buy?

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.