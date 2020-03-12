Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $35.56 after DDOG shares went down by -6.42% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Datadog, Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Datadog, Inc. [DDOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] sitting at -5.55 and its Gross Margin at +75.48, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.70%. Its Return on Equity is -4.73, and its Return on Assets is -2.74. These metrics suggest that this Datadog, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3,219.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 35.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 218.06.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.47 and its Current Ratio is 4.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] has 322.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.55 to 50.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Datadog, Inc. [DDOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.