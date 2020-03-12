Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE: DNR] opened at $0.32 and closed at $0.31 a share within trading session on 03/11/20. That means that the stock dropped by -11.31% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.28.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE: DNR] had 12.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 14.50M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 35.90%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.26 during that period and DNR managed to take a rebound to $2.68 in the last 52 weeks.

Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE:DNR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] sitting at +26.37 and its Gross Margin at +38.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00%. These measurements indicate that Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.80%. Its Return on Equity is 16.99, and its Return on Assets is 4.43. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DNR financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.99. Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76 and P/E Ratio of 0.63. These metrics all suggest that Denbury Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.50 and its Current Ratio is 0.50. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has 614.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $192.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 2.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.40, which indicates that it is 35.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 11.80. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.