Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] dipped by -4.32% on the last trading session, reaching $90.94 price per share at the time. Duke Energy Corporation represents 741.32M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.42B with the latest information.

The Duke Energy Corporation traded at the price of $90.94 with 6.24 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DUK shares recorded 3.78M.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.05.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] sitting at +22.81 and its Gross Margin at +28.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80%. These measurements indicate that Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.29, and its Return on Assets is 2.39. These metrics suggest that this Duke Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 133.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 125.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.10 and P/E Ratio of 17.88. These metrics all suggest that Duke Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.40 and its Current Ratio is 0.62. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has 741.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $67.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.28 to 103.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 4.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.