Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] saw a change by 8.25% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.12. The company is holding 524.86M shares with keeping 88.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 175.27% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -66.27% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -52.64%, trading +175.27% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 524.86M shares valued at 4.69 million were bought and sold.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE:ENBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] sitting at +21.71 and its Gross Margin at +27.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20%. These measurements indicate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00%. Its Return on Equity is 5.30, and its Return on Assets is 3.20. These metrics suggest that this Enable Midstream Partners, LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.24. Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61 and P/E Ratio of 6.21. These metrics all suggest that Enable Midstream Partners, LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.50. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 57.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.