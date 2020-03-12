Enzo Biochem, Inc.[ENZ] stock saw a move by 17.21% on Thursday, touching 4.71 million. Based on the recent volume, Enzo Biochem, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ENZ shares recorded 31.62M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Enzo Biochem, Inc. [ENZ] stock could reach median target price of $5.50.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. [ENZ] stock additionally went up by +28.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 22.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ENZ stock is set at 1.42% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.16% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ENZ shares showcased -16.13% decrease. ENZ saw -41.03% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 42.29% compared to high within the same period of time.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. [NYSE:ENZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.44.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enzo Biochem, Inc. [ENZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enzo Biochem, Inc. [ENZ] sitting at -29.80 and its Gross Margin at +28.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -28.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.90%. Its Return on Equity is 2.98, and its Return on Assets is 2.39. These metrics suggest that this Enzo Biochem, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enzo Biochem, Inc. [ENZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Enzo Biochem, Inc. [ENZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.62 and P/E Ratio of 88.00. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Enzo Biochem, Inc. [ENZ] earns $162,340 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.78. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.60 and its Current Ratio is 5.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. [ENZ] has 31.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $90.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 4.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 35.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enzo Biochem, Inc. [ENZ] a Reliable Buy?

Enzo Biochem, Inc. [ENZ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.