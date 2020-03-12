EOG Resources, Inc.[EOG] stock saw a move by -6.59% on Thursday, touching 12.88 million. Based on the recent volume, EOG Resources, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EOG shares recorded 651.21M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] stock could reach median target price of $91.50.

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] stock additionally went down by -39.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -47.27% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EOG stock is set at -55.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by -47.85% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EOG shares showcased -51.49% decrease. EOG saw -63.98% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.38% compared to high within the same period of time.

EOG Resources, Inc. [NYSE:EOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] sitting at +21.09 and its Gross Margin at +28.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80%. These measurements indicate that EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.34, and its Return on Assets is 7.70. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EOG financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.96 and P/E Ratio of 8.25. These metrics all suggest that EOG Resources, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] has 651.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.89 to 107.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 10.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.