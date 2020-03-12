Equinor ASA[EQNR] stock saw a move by -12.39% on Thursday, touching 6.1 million. Based on the recent volume, Equinor ASA stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EQNR shares recorded 3.55B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Equinor ASA [EQNR] stock could reach median target price of $17.00.

Equinor ASA [EQNR] stock additionally went down by -37.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -33.31% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EQNR stock is set at -49.27% by far, with shares price recording returns by -40.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EQNR shares showcased -41.19% decrease. EQNR saw -59.25% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -11.27% compared to high within the same period of time.

Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.15.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equinor ASA [EQNR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equinor ASA [EQNR] sitting at +18.99 and its Gross Margin at +20.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.10%. These measurements indicate that Equinor ASA [EQNR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.80%. Its Return on Equity is 4.42, and its Return on Assets is 1.61. These metrics all suggest that Equinor ASA is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.10 and its Current Ratio is 1.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Equinor ASA [EQNR] has 3.55B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.01 to 23.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -11.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 4.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.16. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equinor ASA [EQNR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equinor ASA [EQNR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.