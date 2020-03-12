Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] took an upward turn with a change of -12.30%, trading at the price of $8.20 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.5 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Extended Stay America, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.57M shares for that time period. STAY monthly volatility recorded 5.25%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.56%. PS value for STAY stocks is 1.18 with PB recorded at 2.14.

Extended Stay America, Inc. [NASDAQ:STAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.35.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] sitting at +27.13 and its Gross Margin at +34.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 9.40, and its Return on Assets is 1.75. These metrics suggest that this Extended Stay America, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.48. Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.94 and P/E Ratio of 22.83. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.78 and its Current Ratio is 1.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] has 175.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.91 to 18.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 9.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.66. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] a Reliable Buy?

Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.