General Mills, Inc. [NYSE: GIS] stock went down by -2.26% or -1.22 points down from its previous closing price of $54.09. The stock reached $52.87 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GIS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.40% in the period of the last 7 days.

GIS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $53.35, at one point touching $51.35. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $53.35. The 52-week high currently stands at $56.40 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 12.90% after the recent low of $46.41.

General Mills, Inc. [NYSE:GIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.09.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 03/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Mills, Inc. [GIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Mills, Inc. [GIS] sitting at +17.28 and its Gross Margin at +34.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60%. These measurements indicate that General Mills, Inc. [GIS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.30%. Its Return on Equity is 26.56, and its Return on Assets is 5.67. These metrics all suggest that General Mills, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Mills, Inc. [GIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 205.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 164.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. General Mills, Inc. [GIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.39 and P/E Ratio of 15.21. These metrics all suggest that General Mills, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, General Mills, Inc. [GIS] earns $421,630 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.37 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

General Mills, Inc. [GIS] has 607.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.41 to 56.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 5.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Mills, Inc. [GIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Mills, Inc. [GIS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.