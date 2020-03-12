GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ: GNMK] shares went higher by 14.11% from its previous closing of $4.75, now trading at the price of $5.42, also adding 0.67 points. Is GNMK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.52 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GNMK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 58.04M float and a +18.60% run over in the last seven days. GNMK share price has been hovering between $8.17 and $3.36 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ:GNMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.75.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] sitting at -47.50 and its Gross Margin at +32.50, this company’s Net Margin is now -53.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -52.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -51.50%. Its Return on Equity is -207.18, and its Return on Assets is -46.32. These metrics suggest that this GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.83.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.96 and its Current Ratio is 3.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] has 72.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $390.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.36 to 8.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 27.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. [GNMK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.