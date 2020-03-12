Gold Fields Limited [GFI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $4.95 after GFI shares went down by -17.69% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.02.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gold Fields Limited [GFI] sitting at +23.46 and its Gross Margin at +28.62, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.50%. Its Return on Equity is 6.14, and its Return on Assets is 2.60. These metrics suggest that this Gold Fields Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.14 and P/E Ratio of 26.25. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.78.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has 920.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.57 to 7.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.62, which indicates that it is 8.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gold Fields Limited [GFI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gold Fields Limited [GFI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.