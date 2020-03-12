Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] opened at $0.37 and closed at $0.40 a share within trading session on 03/11/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.76% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.39.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] had 7.53 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.79M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 22.78%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 22.31%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.17 during that period and GHSI managed to take a rebound to $4.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] sitting at -652.09 and its Gross Margin at +49.14.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -121.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -192.00%. Its Return on Equity is -154.48, and its Return on Assets is -140.57. These metrics suggest that this Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 36.85.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] earns $72,473 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.51 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] has 74.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 4.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.