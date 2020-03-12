Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] stock went down by -10.16% or -1.15 points down from its previous closing price of $11.32. The stock reached $10.17 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HBI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -20.48% in the period of the last 7 days.

HBI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $11.05, at one point touching $10.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $11.05. The 52-week high currently stands at $19.10 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -42.67% after the recent low of $10.81.

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.32.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] sitting at +13.74 and its Gross Margin at +39.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.60%. Its Return on Equity is 54.44, and its Return on Assets is 8.22. These metrics all suggest that Hanesbrands Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 315.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 292.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.75 and P/E Ratio of 6.13. These metrics all suggest that Hanesbrands Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] earns $110,586 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.95. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 1.82. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has 373.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.81 to 19.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 6.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.