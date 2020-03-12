HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] took an upward turn with a change of -7.33%, trading at the price of $22.12 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.6 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while HollyFrontier Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.40M shares for that time period. HFC monthly volatility recorded 6.42%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.49%. PS value for HFC stocks is 0.22 with PB recorded at 0.60.

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.87.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] sitting at +8.25 and its Gross Margin at +10.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.97, and its Return on Assets is 6.64. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HFC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52. HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.48 and P/E Ratio of 4.83. These metrics all suggest that HollyFrontier Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.09 and its Current Ratio is 1.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has 174.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.94 to 58.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 10.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 11.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.