The share price of HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] inclined by $30.91, presently trading at $27.86. The company’s shares saw -7.90% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $30.25 recorded on 03/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HSBC fall by -14.73% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -13.68% compared to -4.82 of all time high it touched on 03/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -17.44%, while additionally dropping -24.74% during the last 12 months. HSBC Holdings plc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $40.68. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.82% increase from the current trading price.

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] sitting at +15.90.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.70%. Its Return on Equity is 3.77, and its Return on Assets is 0.23. These metrics suggest that this HSBC Holdings plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 240.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.90 and P/E Ratio of 19.19. These metrics all suggest that HSBC Holdings plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] earns $314,521 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.14.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has 4.11B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $126.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.25 to 44.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 2.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.78. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] a Reliable Buy?

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.