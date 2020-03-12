ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] took an upward turn with a change of -14.18%, trading at the price of $10.29 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.15 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ICICI Bank Limited shares have an average trading volume of 6.90M shares for that time period. IBN monthly volatility recorded 2.17%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.61%. PS value for IBN stocks is 3.67 with PB recorded at 2.33.

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.99.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] sitting at +5.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.50%. These measurements indicate that ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 3.78, and its Return on Assets is 0.36. These metrics suggest that this ICICI Bank Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 205.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 60.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.51 and P/E Ratio of 25.17. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] earns $15,112,481 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.11. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.29.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has 3.44B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $41.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.51 to 15.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 3.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.73. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] a Reliable Buy?

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.