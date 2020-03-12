Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] opened at $9.06 and closed at $8.90 a share within trading session on 03/11/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.60% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.14.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] had 7.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 12.77M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.50%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.66%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $8.76 during that period and INFY managed to take a rebound to $12.08 in the last 52 weeks.

Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.90.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Infosys Limited [INFY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Infosys Limited [INFY] sitting at +23.16 and its Gross Margin at +34.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40%. These measurements indicate that Infosys Limited [INFY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 29.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.30%. Its Return on Equity is 23.72, and its Return on Assets is 18.71. These metrics all suggest that Infosys Limited is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.51. Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.71 and P/E Ratio of 15.05. These metrics all suggest that Infosys Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Infosys Limited [INFY] earns $3,624,141 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.83 and its Current Ratio is 2.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Infosys Limited [INFY] has 4.45B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.76 to 12.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 4.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.12. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Infosys Limited [INFY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Infosys Limited [INFY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.