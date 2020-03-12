The share price of ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] inclined by $6.94, presently trading at $5.73. The company’s shares saw -16.69% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $6.88 recorded on 03/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ING fall by -35.26% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -34.70% compared to -3.09 of all time high it touched on 03/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -39.70%, while additionally dropping -42.55% during the last 12 months. ING Groep N.V. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.27% increase from the current trading price.

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ING Groep N.V. [ING]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ING Groep N.V. [ING] sitting at +19.63.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.13, and its Return on Assets is 0.54. These metrics suggest that this ING Groep N.V. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 414.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ING Groep N.V. [ING] earns $608,050 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.30.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] has 4.05B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.88 to 13.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -16.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 6.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 11.12. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ING Groep N.V. [ING] a Reliable Buy?

ING Groep N.V. [ING] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.