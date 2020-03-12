International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] dipped by -5.68% on the last trading session, reaching $32.23 price per share at the time. International Paper Company represents 401.13M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.93B with the latest information.

The International Paper Company traded at the price of $32.23 with 4.72 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IP shares recorded 3.02M.

International Paper Company [NYSE:IP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.17.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Paper Company [IP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Paper Company [IP] sitting at +11.07 and its Gross Margin at +26.16, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 16.25, and its Return on Assets is 3.65. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Paper Company [IP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 130.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 128.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. International Paper Company [IP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.09 and P/E Ratio of 10.51. These metrics all suggest that International Paper Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.51 and its Current Ratio is 0.77. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

International Paper Company [IP] has 401.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.79 to 47.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 5.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.75. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Paper Company [IP] a Reliable Buy?

International Paper Company [IP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.