CHF Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] shares went higher by 37.60% from its previous closing of $0.31, now trading at the price of $0.43, also adding 0.12 points. Is CHFS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 14.81 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CHFS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 15.24M float and a -2.86% run over in the last seven days. CHFS share price has been hovering between $4.89 and $0.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CHF Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] sitting at -328.54 and its Gross Margin at +51.73.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -432.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -905.70%. Its Return on Equity is -457.08, and its Return on Assets is -251.97. These metrics suggest that this CHF Solutions, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47. CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.67 and its Current Ratio is 1.20. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] has 16.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 4.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 15.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] a Reliable Buy?

CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.