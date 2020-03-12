DiamondRock Hospitality Company[DRH] stock saw a move by -9.05% on Thursday, touching 5.63 million. Based on the recent volume, DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DRH shares recorded 202.81M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] stock could reach median target price of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] stock additionally went down by -29.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -37.88% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DRH stock is set at -40.62% by far, with shares price recording returns by -39.83% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DRH shares showcased -37.39% decrease. DRH saw -46.31% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -6.64% compared to high within the same period of time.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.96.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] sitting at +7.70 and its Gross Margin at +31.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.50%. These measurements indicate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.66, and its Return on Assets is 5.54. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DRH financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.90. DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.62 and P/E Ratio of 6.98. These metrics all suggest that DiamondRock Hospitality Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has 202.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.78 to 11.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 8.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.50. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.