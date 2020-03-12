Energy Transfer LP[ET] stock saw a move by -15.66% on Thursday, touching 29.68 million. Based on the recent volume, Energy Transfer LP stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ET shares recorded 2.96B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock additionally went down by -46.33% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -42.17% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ET stock is set at -53.68% by far, with shares price recording returns by -40.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ET shares showcased -49.46% decrease. ET saw -62.52% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -6.21% compared to high within the same period of time.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.05.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Transfer LP [ET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energy Transfer LP [ET] sitting at +13.67 and its Gross Margin at +14.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.70%. Its Return on Equity is 16.93, and its Return on Assets is 3.80. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ET financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50. Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.18 and P/E Ratio of 4.37. These metrics all suggest that Energy Transfer LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] has 2.96B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.34 to 15.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 17.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.99. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energy Transfer LP [ET] a Reliable Buy?

Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.