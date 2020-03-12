Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [NYSE: FIS] shares went lower by -5.64% from its previous closing of $140.90, now trading at the price of $132.96, also adding -7.94 points. Is FIS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FIS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 612.01M float and a -11.32% run over in the last seven days. FIS share price has been hovering between $158.21 and $104.87 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [NYSE:FIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $140.90.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] sitting at +17.03 and its Gross Margin at +36.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 1.00, and its Return on Assets is 0.55. These metrics suggest that this Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.03 and P/E Ratio of 138.28. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.23 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.84 and its Current Ratio is 0.84. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has 628.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $83.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 104.87 to 158.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 5.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] a Reliable Buy?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.