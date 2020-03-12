Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.[ITUB] stock saw a move by -14.56% on Thursday, touching 18.34 million. Based on the recent volume, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ITUB shares recorded 9.74B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] stock could reach median target price of $9.33.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] stock additionally went down by -29.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -28.73% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ITUB stock is set at -40.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by -36.10% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ITUB shares showcased -34.69% decrease. ITUB saw -50.83% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -10.43% compared to high within the same period of time.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.53.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] sitting at +16.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.30%. These measurements indicate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.00%. Its Return on Equity is 19.81, and its Return on Assets is 1.69. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ITUB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 396.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.68. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.96 and P/E Ratio of 6.73. These metrics all suggest that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] earns $2,147,474 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.88.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has 9.74B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $53.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.28 to 9.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -10.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 6.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.