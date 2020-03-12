JD.com, Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] opened at $40.41 and closed at $41.53 a share within trading session on 03/11/20. That means that the stock dropped by -9.44% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $37.61.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] had 18.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 14.23M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.22%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.73%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $25.48 during that period and JD managed to take a rebound to $45.34 in the last 52 weeks.

JD.com, Inc. [NASDAQ:JD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.53.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JD.com, Inc. [JD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JD.com, Inc. [JD] sitting at +0.89 and its Gross Margin at +14.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.80%. Its Return on Equity is 17.24, and its Return on Assets is 5.21. These metrics all suggest that JD.com, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.58 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

JD.com, Inc. [JD] has 1.55B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $64.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.48 to 45.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 6.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JD.com, Inc. [JD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JD.com, Inc. [JD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.