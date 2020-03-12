Juniper Networks, Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] dipped by -4.96% on the last trading session, reaching $20.29 price per share at the time. Juniper Networks, Inc. represents 333.77M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.77B with the latest information.

The Juniper Networks, Inc. traded at the price of $20.29 with 4.58 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of JNPR shares recorded 3.99M.

Juniper Networks, Inc. [NYSE:JNPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.35.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] sitting at +11.11 and its Gross Margin at +59.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70%. Its Return on Equity is 7.31, and its Return on Assets is 3.79. These metrics suggest that this Juniper Networks, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.22 and P/E Ratio of 20.25. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.02 and its Current Ratio is 2.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] has 333.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.71 to 28.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 4.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.