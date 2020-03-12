Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] stock went down by -13.22% or -0.28 points down from its previous closing price of $2.08. The stock reached $1.80 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LYG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -22.01% in the period of the last 7 days.

LYG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.20, at one point touching $2.05. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.20. The 52-week high currently stands at $3.58 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -35.60% after the recent low of $2.05.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] sitting at +14.65.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 5.78, and its Return on Assets is 0.30. These metrics suggest that this Lloyds Banking Group plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 386.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.07. Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.81 and P/E Ratio of 10.18. These metrics all suggest that Lloyds Banking Group plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] earns $635,594 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.03.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has 18.52B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.05 to 3.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -11.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 5.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.96. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] a Reliable Buy?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.