Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: MRVL] dipped by -8.09% on the last trading session, reaching $20.23 price per share at the time. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. represents 694.09M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.28B with the latest information.

The Marvell Technology Group Ltd. traded at the price of $20.23 with 6.09 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MRVL shares recorded 10.69M.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:MRVL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.01.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] sitting at -6.97 and its Gross Margin at +50.27, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.50%. Its Return on Equity is 19.82, and its Return on Assets is 14.98. These metrics suggest that this Marvell Technology Group Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.91.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.71 and its Current Ratio is 2.16. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] has 694.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.33 to 28.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 5.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.