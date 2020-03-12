Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] shares went lower by -3.16% from its previous closing of $40.82, now trading at the price of $39.53, also adding -1.29 points. Is MAS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.22 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MAS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 275.80M float and a -12.52% run over in the last seven days. MAS share price has been hovering between $50.06 and $34.79 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Masco Corporation [MAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Masco Corporation [MAS] sitting at +16.36 and its Gross Margin at +35.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80%. These measurements indicate that Masco Corporation [MAS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.80%. Its Return on Assets is 12.19.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Masco Corporation [MAS] earns $304,864 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.23 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.26 and its Current Ratio is 1.75. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Masco Corporation [MAS] has 289.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.79 to 50.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 4.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Masco Corporation [MAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Masco Corporation [MAS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.