The share price of MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] inclined by $18.08, presently trading at $16.18. The company’s shares saw -7.70% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $17.53 recorded on 03/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MGM fall by -22.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -25.64% compared to -4.56 of all time high it touched on 03/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -43.69%, while additionally dropping -32.06% during the last 12 months. MGM Resorts International is said to have a 12-month price target set at $35.94. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.76% increase from the current trading price.

MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.08.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MGM Resorts International [MGM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGM Resorts International [MGM] sitting at +11.71 and its Gross Margin at +30.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.90%. These measurements indicate that MGM Resorts International [MGM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.40%. Its Return on Equity is 28.74, and its Return on Assets is 6.17. These metrics all suggest that MGM Resorts International is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 196.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 196.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.19 and P/E Ratio of 4.08. These metrics all suggest that MGM Resorts International is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.22 and its Current Ratio is 1.26. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] has 497.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.53 to 34.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 13.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGM Resorts International [MGM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGM Resorts International [MGM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.